Inside the Phoenix Lights story

With Dr. Lynne Kitei, Health (and UFO) Educator

ThePhoenixLights.net

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Shows about UFO’s, Extra-terrestrials, “inner” terrestrials and secret space programs are not new to Freedom Hub. Yet, we’ve never covered what happened to be the largest UFO sighting in world history: The Phoenix Lights. We say “world history” because not many are aware that this widely reported (and viewed) sighting of crafts in Arizona, also took place in four neighboring states and in countries as far away as Russia; all on the same day (on January 19th, one month before). While the event made the national news, with the former Arizona governor seeing it, too, it quickly disappeared. Today, twenty-nine years later, people still don’t have answers – though President Trump has ordered the Pentagon to start sharing them.

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What was “The Phoenix Lights” event? During the evening of March 13, 1997, thousands of Arizona residents witnessed a parade of silent, mile-long and larger, V, triangle, and boomerang-shaped lights – and actual craft, gliding slowly overhead. The unexplained sightings garnered headline news, catching the attention of USA Today, EXTRA, CNN, the evening news with Peter Jennings, and more. Lynne D. Kitei, M.D., however, was relieved – not surprised – by their appearance, because now thousands of others had seen a phenomenon she’d been witnessing and filming for over two years.

Lynne D. Kitei, M.D. is an internationally acclaimed health educator who pushed aside her successful medical career to pursue The Phoenix Lights book and award-winning Documentary project. She was leading the cutting edge era of early disease detection and prevention as Chief Clinical Consultant at the world-renowned Arizona Heart Institute’s Imaging-Prevention-Wellness Center in Phoenix, until coming forward, after seven years of anonymity as the key witness to the Phoenix Lights phenomenon. Dr. Lynne is also an award-winning writer/director/producer, to boot.

There is MUCH MORE to the Phoenix Lights story! Join us Thursday for what promises to be a fascinating talk – one that seems especially relevant in this new era of disclosure we seem to be entering. (And visit (https://www.the phoenixlights.net to learn more.)