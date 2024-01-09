INTERNAL ARMED CONFLICT-MARTIAL LAW & TOTAL CHAOS AS CARTELS ATTACK IN ECUADOR*WILL IT HAPPEN HERE?

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!

https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts

OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!

Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!

https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=Whit





Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods!

https://mfoods.shop/eea





Check Out Our Reviews & Website

https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/

To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected]





We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi

https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T





Please Subscribe to our Channels

HEEARTS OMMM!

https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934

For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!

EEARTS

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg

Evolutionary Energy Arts

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/

Thank you so much for your support!





https://twitter.com/sentdefender/status/1744824108125151351

https://twitter.com/CollinRugg/status/1744837019463975261

https://twitter.com/search?q=Ecuador&src=recent_search_click

https://twitter.com/UK_MTO/status/1744842884191224276

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daniel_Noboa

https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1853554/sweden-war-nato-russia-ukraine

https://twitter.com/MyLordBebo/status/1744841761946579290

https://twitter.com/CensoredMen/status/1744825283528552866

https://twitter.com/TheInsiderPaper/status/1744841162421379189

https://twitter.com/Worldsource24/status/1744841899066679469

https://twitter.com/WayneTechSPFX/status/1744843611202523400

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/jan/08/ecuador-adolfo-macias-fito-missing-gang-leader?ref=upstract.com

https://twitter.com/ChuckCallesto/status/1744841760772087940

https://twitter.com/Cernovich/status/1744450564203958492



