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Watch Disgraced Ottawa Police Steal Firewood from Freedom Convoy Protesters
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151 views • February 10, 2022

A judge ordered the Ottawa Police to return the fuel they stole from the truckers, so the police first contaminated it with water before giving it back, and now they are on video stealing firewood in the cold of night. Great optics guys. Please, keep it up! The Mayor of Ottawa Jim Watson and the Chief of Police Peter Sloly have to be the crooks issuing these unlawful orders. In fact, the entire Ottawa Police chain of command involved in these crimes deserve to be locked up. Ottawa police officers in the know need to publicly blow the whistle on these evil dirtbags, either that or be held complicit in these crimes when this protest is over and the Canadian people have won back their freedom.


https://rumble.com/vukusd-last-night-ottawa-police-seen-stealing-firewood-and-supplies.html


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current eventsprotestpolicecanadastealingottawafreedom convoypeter slolyjim watson
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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