Andreas Kalker & Dr. Pedro Chavez on the fact that CLO2 Solutions destroy the spike protein

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Andreas Kalcker and Pedro Chavez share that it is now proven that CLO2 Solutions do indeed destroy/denature the COVID Spike Protein. This is why CLO2 Solutions are so effective against the disease COVID-19, including long haulers, and it's also why it can help those who took the experimental jab to recover from it's negative side-effects. Please like & share. If you'd like to see more solutions come visit Scott McRae's CLO2 Solutions at: https://scottmcrae.substack.com/