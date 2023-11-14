Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the leader of Ansarullah in Yemen - Missile and drone attacks will continue against Israeli Targets

Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the leader of Ansarullah in Yemen:

We want the countries that are between us and occupied Palestine to create a way for hundreds of thousands of our people to reach there and we can fight the enemy.

Our missile and drone units have started to participate in the war and attack the targets in the south of occupied Palestine, the last one (attack) was done yesterday.

Missile and drone attacks will continue, as well as other attacks, as much as we can, we will target Israeli targets, even outside of Israel in the Red Sea, especially in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait and Yemeni territorial waters. Ships can't fly the Israeli flag, but we're still looking for them.