Israel Army in Ukraine, Zionist Bankster Harvesting Organs from Murdered Ukrainians and Russians

Israel Army in Ukraine, Zionist Bank$ter Harvesting Organs from Murdered Ukrainians and Russians,the transcript from Dr Irene Caesar’s Tellegram message,This truth explains why the so-called “Ukrainian”, but, in reality, — Israeli military forces on the territory of “Ukraine” are bombing the Ukrainian citizens themselves, and were bombing them for 8 (!) years already on the territory of Donbass and Luhansk; why they are using the Ukrainian unarmed civilians as “human shield” — on the entire territory of the so-called “Ukraine”, and not only in Donbass and Luhansk; why they are not allowing the humanitarian corridors out of the sieged cities — all over “Ukraine”; why they do not care of supplying their “own” citizens with food and water; why they forbid Russian language for Russians living on the territories of Ukraine inhabited by Russians (from the times immemorial); why Ihor Kolomoysky was sending the armored bank trucks of his “Privatbank” to the battle field to harvest organs both from Ukrainians and Russians; why they used the forbidden war tactics for the last eight years on the territory of Ukraine — napalm (white phosphorus) bombs; carpet bombing; cassette bombs - like the “Tochka U” that the Israelis has just shut at Donesk with twenty people killed, though it was partially disabled in the air; missiles without precise targeting; and during all these eight years — purposeful bombing of civilian objects — schools, kindergartens, civilian hospitals and markets. To conclude: the Klaus Schwab de Rothschild “Great Reset” is the same GENOCIDAL tactics in relation to Europeans and Americans, as his tactics in relation to the indigenous people of Palestine and Ukraine. The “Great Reset” by the Synagogue of Satan on the US, UK and European soil, and all over the world is the same ETHNOCIDE, as the Satanic ethnocide of the indigenous people of Palestine, and, now, of Ukraine, called recently as “Ukrainians” and “Russians”, though historically they are one and the same people. Israelis attacked Donbass and Luhansk provoking the Russians. Now, Israelis provoke the largest civilian casualties possible, while the Chabad of New York works night and day selling the organs of Ukrainian and Russian casualties.Israel’s Organ Trafficking Atrocities in Costa Rica, and World. RT Sucks Up to ZionismReal Reason for the Palestine Genocide. According to dr Meno. Another Vid Deleted on YTWHAT HAPPENED IN ISRAEL THAT YOU'RE NOT SUPPOSED TO KNOW