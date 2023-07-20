MORE GRID SABOTAGE! - False Flags On Grid Continue To Shake United States!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest explosion at a Dow chemical plant in Louisiana following two years of nearly constant fires, explosions and storms destroying factories, plants and substations.

A massive fireball and six different explosions occurred at a glycol unit of a Dow Chemical Plant in Plaquemine, Louisiana. Footage of the explosion quickly made its way to social media.

The first thing many people thought when the footage became available was that we've seen this before. Indeed we have. At a rate alarmingly higher by orders of magnitude compared with past decades.

It seems for the sake of climate change and grid excuses, the perfect storm is of course chaos. For, from chaos, order is born.

This pattern is clearly leading to an agenda. An attack on the grid, supply chain, housing market, economy and culture all lead to the obvious. Technocracy. CBDCs. 15 Minute Cities.

In this video, we break down where this is all going.





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