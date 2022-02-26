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Order Out Of Chaos: BLITZKRIEG 2.0, Cyberwar & March Surprise
The Sheila Zilinsky Show®
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3665 views • February 26, 2022
Sheila's Brighteon Page: https://sheilazilinsky.brighteonstore.com/Sheila-Zilinsky

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Important Video to watch: https://rumble.com/vvghv2-message-to-canadian-police-officers.html

Demon Tech - https://sheilazilinsky.tv/v/690

The Spirits of Coronavirus - https://sheilazilinsky.tv/v/703

Pastor Artur Pawlowski is still in JAIL!!!!!

EVERYONE JAM THESE PHONE LINES & TELL THEM TYRANNY IS NOT WELCOME IN CANADA AND TO IMMEDIATELY RELEASE ARTUR!!
﻿☎️

﻿Chief Crown Prosecutor-
Peter Mackenzie (Calgary)
1-403-470-0875

Police Chief Mark Neufeld - 1-403-428-5900

Calgary police line 1-403-266-1234 or 1-403-428-3400

Premier Jason "Adolf" Kenney 1-780-427-2251

Justice Minister Kaycee Madu - 1-780 427-2339

If you would like to help Donations for 'LAWSUIT Against Police', WRITE 'LAWSUIT' On PAYMENT, You can by using e-transfer, PayPal etc: [email protected]
Artur's Website: www.streetchurch.ca
Cheque or money order payable to: PAWLOWSKI LAWSUIT vs POLICE
1740 25 A Street SW Calgary Alberta Canada T3C1J9 Street

------------------------

All of Sheila's content is completely, 100%, viewer supported and funded. Thank you for your kindness to keep information like this coming.

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This Week's Brighteon Show: https://www.brighteon.com/33f06f70-61c0-4522-adb2-77c530f88c11

Grand Jury Crimes Against Humanity: https://www.bitchute.com/video/pbl2FDKid1ea/

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#convoyforfreedom2022 #truckersforfreedom #truckers #canadaconvoy
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