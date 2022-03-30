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Poison Attack on Russian Peace Envoy: Abramovich Blind, Skin Peeling Off from Poisoned Chocolate
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428 views • March 30, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Poisoned chocolates served at a peace conference nearly caused WWIII, as peace delegate Roman Abramovich faced near blindness and peeling skin. Hosts Lauren Witzke and Edward Szall detailed the aftermaths of the poisoning, the suspected attackers, and more. Is this just another gateway for war-hungry generals to wreak havoc, or is the Deep State taking drastic measures?
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyysyf-poison-attack-on-russian-peace-envoy-abramovich-blind-skin-peeling-off-from.html
Poisoned chocolates served at a peace conference nearly caused WWIII, as peace delegate Roman Abramovich faced near blindness and peeling skin. Hosts Lauren Witzke and Edward Szall detailed the aftermaths of the poisoning, the suspected attackers, and more. Is this just another gateway for war-hungry generals to wreak havoc, or is the Deep State taking drastic measures?
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyysyf-poison-attack-on-russian-peace-envoy-abramovich-blind-skin-peeling-off-from.html
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