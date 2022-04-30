© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CHILAGA - Chicago COVERUP in 1890s Newspaper Article - Old World
Follow
2
Share
Report
116 views • April 30, 2022
There are many maps that clearly show the name CHILAGA in the exact same location as where Chicago would be 250 years prior. In the 1890s, a Newspapers Article from the Chicago Tribune covered this topic but only 6 days later a response was issued in order to cover up this subject. Is it because they don't want people to know that Chicago is actually much older and was established by a lost or covered up civilization and NOT by the European colonist in the 1800s. When we connect this with the Chicago World's Fair things start to make a lot more sense...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.