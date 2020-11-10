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MARTIN ARMSTRONG: Elites Using False Pandemic to Crash Economy for Great Reset
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261 views • November 10, 2020
Renown forecaster Martin Armstrong discusses how global elites are using the pretext of a false pandemic to deliberately crash the economy in order to create "The Great Reset". The lockdowns are destroying small businesses and creating food shortages. The World Economic Forum is orchestrating the Great Reset in order to create a cashless society and communistic world where people will own nothing. He believes they are using bitcoin as a test run to see how it works and then they will replace it themselves because they won't allow competition. He believes that by 2027 we will see international war.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/
Chanel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wzszcxhUKzw
We talk about the US elections. Also on the dollar, euro and bitcoin. We discuss the great reset, central bank digital currencies and the measures taken all over the world currently.
The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast (from Mexico) and the Potkaars podcast (from the Netherlands) join efforts during a shared live coverage of the election night with guest interviews and reports on the US elections.
We feel these particular elections will reverberate globally and the outcome will not be accepted domestically.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/
Chanel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wzszcxhUKzw
We talk about the US elections. Also on the dollar, euro and bitcoin. We discuss the great reset, central bank digital currencies and the measures taken all over the world currently.
The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast (from Mexico) and the Potkaars podcast (from the Netherlands) join efforts during a shared live coverage of the election night with guest interviews and reports on the US elections.
We feel these particular elections will reverberate globally and the outcome will not be accepted domestically.
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