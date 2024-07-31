Podcast #21 - Saturnalia, The Anunnaki and The Christ w/ Uncanny Mystic Minds

On this episode I was a guest on the Uncanny Mystic Minds Podcast and we delved into the origins of Christmas which comes from the pagan festival Saturnalia and is the worship of Saturn.





We also talked about the Anunnaki and how they shaped the world that we live in as well what is The Christ.





