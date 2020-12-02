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Ex-CIA SPY, Global Crisis, MK-Ultra & Covert Operations ~ ROBERT DAVID STEELE [Age Of Truth TV]
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65 views • December 02, 2020
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All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
ROBERT DAVID STEELE is a former CIA Spy. He worked as a CIA Case Officer with a very fascinating background taking part in secret operations. He is also a former U.S. Marine Corps Deputy Director.
He is an American Author, International Speaker, Political Analyst, Historian, the Chief Counsel and Commissioner for the International Tribunal for Natural Justice and the founder of the Open Source Intelligence Movement.
Robert David Steele is the guest of this edition of AGE OF TRUTH TV, interviewed by presenter and investigative reporter, Lucas Alexander.
An interesting, in-depth and sometimes controversial hard-talk conversation.
SELECTED TOPICS DISCUSSED:
- Robert David Steele: Background and history of working for the CIA and as a
CIA SPY.
- Covert Operations.
- POLITICS.
- DONALD TRUMP.
- FREEDOM OF SPEECH.
- GLOBAL HEALTH crisis.
- International Tribunal For Natural Justice.
- CLIMATE CHANGE.
- 5G & Electromagnetic Frequencies.
- SATANIC RITUALS & MK Ultra MIND CONTROL.
- The Gender Agenda & Sexuality.
- Open Source Intelligence Movement.
.....all that and much more in this Age Of Truth TV presentation featuring Robert David Steele.
Filmed at the AOT TV Studios
in Copenhagen, Denmark
on 27th February 2020
& via ZOOM to Virginia, USA
REOBERT DAVID STEELE WEBSITE:
https://robertdavidsteele.com
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE to AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
ROBERT DAVID STEELE is a former CIA Spy. He worked as a CIA Case Officer with a very fascinating background taking part in secret operations. He is also a former U.S. Marine Corps Deputy Director.
He is an American Author, International Speaker, Political Analyst, Historian, the Chief Counsel and Commissioner for the International Tribunal for Natural Justice and the founder of the Open Source Intelligence Movement.
Robert David Steele is the guest of this edition of AGE OF TRUTH TV, interviewed by presenter and investigative reporter, Lucas Alexander.
An interesting, in-depth and sometimes controversial hard-talk conversation.
SELECTED TOPICS DISCUSSED:
- Robert David Steele: Background and history of working for the CIA and as a
CIA SPY.
- Covert Operations.
- POLITICS.
- DONALD TRUMP.
- FREEDOM OF SPEECH.
- GLOBAL HEALTH crisis.
- International Tribunal For Natural Justice.
- CLIMATE CHANGE.
- 5G & Electromagnetic Frequencies.
- SATANIC RITUALS & MK Ultra MIND CONTROL.
- The Gender Agenda & Sexuality.
- Open Source Intelligence Movement.
.....all that and much more in this Age Of Truth TV presentation featuring Robert David Steele.
Filmed at the AOT TV Studios
in Copenhagen, Denmark
on 27th February 2020
& via ZOOM to Virginia, USA
REOBERT DAVID STEELE WEBSITE:
https://robertdavidsteele.com
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE to AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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