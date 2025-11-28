BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Why Alice Cooper Bet Everything On A Rock Opera
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1143 followers
38 views • 2 days ago

Why Alice Cooper Bet Everything On A Rock Opera

Welcome to My Nightmare is the debut solo studio album by American rock musician Alice Cooper, released on February 28, 1975, by Atlantic Records. A concept album, its songs played in sequence form a journey through the nightmares of a child named Steven. The album inspired the Alice Cooper: The Nightmare TV special, a worldwide concert tour, and his Welcome to My Nightmare concert film (1976). The tour was one of the most over-the-top excursions of that era. 

