Why Alice Cooper Bet Everything On A Rock Opera
Welcome to My Nightmare is the debut solo studio album by American rock musician Alice Cooper, released on February 28, 1975, by Atlantic Records. A concept album, its songs played in sequence form a journey through the nightmares of a child named Steven. The album inspired the Alice Cooper: The Nightmare TV special, a worldwide concert tour, and his Welcome to My Nightmare concert film (1976). The tour was one of the most over-the-top excursions of that era.