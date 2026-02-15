The Nephilim & Foul Play at NASA

With Justin Harvey, We Are Change Orlando

Justin_WeAreChangeOrlando on Intagram & X

We Are Change Orlando 0n Rumble & Facebook

One of Freedom Hub’s most viewed shows last year featured Justin Harvey discussing his viral testimony about alleged fraud in his Florida county related to the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger disaster. Harvey claimed evidence suggests no one was aboard the shuttle when it exploded, asserting the reported deaths of a teacher and seven astronauts were a deception. After being removed from a county Board of Supervisors meeting for presenting his claims, he filed a lawsuit. He has since returned with further allegations, including claims that the 1967 Apollo 1 fire that killed astronaut Gus Grissom and two others was not an accident. Harvey points to Grissom’s family’s doubts about the official account, alleged death threats, and Grissom’s symbolic act of hanging a lemon on the Apollo command module simulator to protest safety issues.

In a recent conversation, Harvey also referenced comments by Candace Owens about the late Rod Skiba, repeating claims that the U.S. invasion of Iraq was tied not only to geopolitical motives but to controlling the discovery of the biblical figure Nimrod. Beginning his activism with Orlando’s March Against Monsanto in 2012, Harvey later campaigned against local COVID-19 vaccine mandates and fluoridation policies, working with Stand for Health Freedom. He has appeared in the films Climate Trails, Level, and Level With Me, and is known for confronting public figures such as Scott Kelly, Anna Fisher, Joe Biden, Peter Hotez, and Jeb Bush. He works professionally as a realtor.