Hundreds of global organizations operate outside the law!
Published a day ago |

De Andere Krant, February 11, 2023


Hundreds of international organizations enjoy diplomatic immunity, which means they operate outside the law and are accountable to no one. These include (central) banks, food and agricultural organisations, telecommunications companies, UN organizations such as the WHO and public-private partnerships such as the vaccination alliance Gavi. “This is the control network of the new world order,” says investigative journalist Corey Lynn in an exclusive interview with "De Andere Krant" (The Other Newspaper).


More info: www.dakl.nl/coreysdigs


