© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tantric Sex Techniques for Men [14] "How to Be Cross Eyed"
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • March 27, 2020
Chapter 14 from my mémoire and lifehacking manifesto How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland/tantric-sex-techniques-for-men-6746c93db4ee
Retaining semen during vigorous lovemaking is achieved through a coordinated symphony of techniques
Order the book on Amazon https://amzn.to/2RnaPj3 ($9.99)
Or directly on my own website https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed ($8.99)
Download and Read the Sample Chapters
Lifehacking Your Looks
The Secret Lives of Alpha Males
Sex and Dating Hacks for Him and Her
Here https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed#Sample
Listen to this as an audio book on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/id1456423?country=us
Connect with Jonathan Roseland
The inventor of the most clever cocktail toast ever, former participant in a bank robbery, almost died underwater twice, raconteur & smart drug dealer.
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/#!/jroseland
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Gab.AI
https://gab.ai/jroseland
on Minds.com
https://www.minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland/tantric-sex-techniques-for-men-6746c93db4ee
Retaining semen during vigorous lovemaking is achieved through a coordinated symphony of techniques
Order the book on Amazon https://amzn.to/2RnaPj3 ($9.99)
Or directly on my own website https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed ($8.99)
Download and Read the Sample Chapters
Lifehacking Your Looks
The Secret Lives of Alpha Males
Sex and Dating Hacks for Him and Her
Here https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed#Sample
Listen to this as an audio book on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/id1456423?country=us
Connect with Jonathan Roseland
The inventor of the most clever cocktail toast ever, former participant in a bank robbery, almost died underwater twice, raconteur & smart drug dealer.
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/#!/jroseland
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Gab.AI
https://gab.ai/jroseland
on Minds.com
https://www.minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.