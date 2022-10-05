War Zone: Southern Border

Trafficking Children: Who Are These Sponsors?

* Libs just see illegals as servants.

* Plane filled with migrants, children lands at NY airport — carrying mostly teen girls.

* Migrant sponsor process is a recipe for disaster.

* Whistleblower: migrant children are being released to strangers; no one is doing background checks on them.

* Thousands of migrant kids are being trafficked in the U.S.

* Dems have created a cartel pipeline.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Jesse Watters Primetime | 4 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6313264615112

