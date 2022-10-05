War Zone: Southern Border

Trafficking Children: Who Are These Sponsors?
* Libs just see illegals as servants.
* Plane filled with migrants, children lands at NY airport — carrying mostly teen girls.
* Migrant sponsor process is a recipe for disaster.
* Whistleblower: migrant children are being released to strangers; no one is doing background checks on them.
* Thousands of migrant kids are being trafficked in the U.S.
* Dems have created a cartel pipeline.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 4 October 2022
