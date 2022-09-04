Global Alert News - #369 - Dane Wigington

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One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday September 3, 2022. This week Dane covers record drought and heat in California as food crops fail. Plus, the wildfires keep burning with mandatory evacuations for thousands. And Arctic methane escaping from the ground as permafrost continues melting deeper. Weather whiplash scenarios around the planet caused by deliberate contamination of the worlds' atmosphere.