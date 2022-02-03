© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thursday Feb. 3, 2022 OTTAWA FREEDOM and LOVE.
Follow
1
Share
Report
191 views • February 04, 2022
Downtown Ottawa is becoming a community of peaceful resistance. Beautiful to witness. Thank you police. Thankyou truckers. Remember that government workers have lost their jobs too. and nurses and doctors and so many others. Thank you all for standing strong with the Lord and following the guidance and strength of the holy spirit.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.