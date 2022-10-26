The Revamped Chinese Military: China's Major Focus on Taiwan

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https://gnews.org/articles/490717
Summary：10/24/2022 After the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping made a major reshuffle of the military leadership with the intention of directly targeting Taiwan. 72-year-old Admiral ZhangYouxia has been promoted to first vice president, and another reappointed General HeWeidong, who was responsible for executing the Taiwan military drills following the U.S. House Speaker’s visit to Taiwan.