WHY ARE WE PAYING INCOME TAX? WHAT DO WE GET FOR IT?

Since Justin Trudeau and Joe Biden have proven that they can just print money whenever they want and give it to whomever they want, the obvious conclusion to draw is that we do not need to pay taxes. If they are going to create money from nothing, they do not need to take the money that we earn with our effort and our sweat and our tears.





There are ways to remove yourself from the taxation system and there are ways to improve your life by not paying as much tax as you currently are. We need to get you to change your mindset about what these institutions are. Taxes are a con and there are ways around them. If you want to know more about how to save a ton of money on your taxes, get a hold of me immediately!





