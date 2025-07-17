Russian Strikes Destroy Long-Range Drone Launch Sites In Ukraine’s Sumy

The Russian military has struck sites used to launch AN-196 Liutyi long-range suicide drones near the settlement of Gamaliyevka in the Sumy direction, the Ministry of Defense announced on July 17.

An Iskander-M tactical ballistic missile struck a concealed drone command post, the ministry said in a brief statement, adding that a Geran-2 suicide drone later neutralized a drone launcher nearby.

The Liutyi, developed by Ukraine’s Antonov ASTC, has a range of 1,000-2,000 kilometers and can carry a warhead weighing 50-75 kg. The drone is guided via a GPS-aided inertial navigation system (INS). Some versions are also reported to have a secondary artificial intelligence-based guidance system.