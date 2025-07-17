© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian Strikes Destroy Long-Range Drone Launch Sites In Ukraine’s Sumy
The Russian military has struck sites used to launch AN-196 Liutyi long-range suicide drones near the settlement of Gamaliyevka in the Sumy direction, the Ministry of Defense announced on July 17.
An Iskander-M tactical ballistic missile struck a concealed drone command post, the ministry said in a brief statement, adding that a Geran-2 suicide drone later neutralized a drone launcher nearby.
The Liutyi, developed by Ukraine’s Antonov ASTC, has a range of 1,000-2,000 kilometers and can carry a warhead weighing 50-75 kg. The drone is guided via a GPS-aided inertial navigation system (INS). Some versions are also reported to have a secondary artificial intelligence-based guidance system.