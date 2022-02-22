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Miles de personas presentan sus respetos en el cementerio Père-Lachaise de París hacia Luc Montagnier, biólogo y virólogo francés, así como premio Nobel de Medicina.
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40 views • February 22, 2022
Miles de personas presentan sus respetos en el cementerio Père-Lachaise de París hacia Luc Montagnier, biólogo y virólogo francés, así como premio Nobel de Medicina, que se pronunció en contra de la "vacunación" Covid.
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