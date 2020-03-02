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The Day the Earth Stood Still Save the Planet
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68 views • March 02, 2020
Are we reaching a tipping point? How long can we keep destroying the planet before we invoke God's wrath? This is a Christian film review of the 2008 movie The Day the Earth Stood Still. Warning! This video contains many uncomfortable truths about the need for people in the Western World to change their indulgent lifestyles to fight greed for the sake of all humanity.
Click here http://goo.gl/lNdiy2 to read an article on this subject.
Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1
Our email address can be found on the 'About' section of this channel.
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
MUSIC CREDITS:
Song: Ambient Gourd
Artist: canton
Album: http://www.cantonbecker.com
Song: Lunaeclipse
Artist: Luna eclipse
Album: Lunaeclipse.mp3
Title: My Song For January
Artist: Dexter Britain
Track: 3
Album/source: Creative Commons Volume. 2:
Year: 2012
Comment: Visit http://dexterbritain.bandcamp.com
Title: Funkified_Time-OurMusicBox.mp3
Artist: OurMusicBox.com
Album/source: OurMusicBox.com
Copyright: OurMusicBox.com
Comment: Free royalty free music distributed under the Creative
Commons license. Credit must be given to OurMusicBox.com
Title: Chasing Time
Artist: Dexter Britain
Track: 6
Album/source: Creative Commons Volume. 1
Year: 2012
Comment: Visit http://dexterbritain.bandcamp.com
Click here http://goo.gl/lNdiy2 to read an article on this subject.
Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1
Our email address can be found on the 'About' section of this channel.
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
MUSIC CREDITS:
Song: Ambient Gourd
Artist: canton
Album: http://www.cantonbecker.com
Song: Lunaeclipse
Artist: Luna eclipse
Album: Lunaeclipse.mp3
Title: My Song For January
Artist: Dexter Britain
Track: 3
Album/source: Creative Commons Volume. 2:
Year: 2012
Comment: Visit http://dexterbritain.bandcamp.com
Title: Funkified_Time-OurMusicBox.mp3
Artist: OurMusicBox.com
Album/source: OurMusicBox.com
Copyright: OurMusicBox.com
Comment: Free royalty free music distributed under the Creative
Commons license. Credit must be given to OurMusicBox.com
Title: Chasing Time
Artist: Dexter Britain
Track: 6
Album/source: Creative Commons Volume. 1
Year: 2012
Comment: Visit http://dexterbritain.bandcamp.com
Keywords
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