alltheworldsastage
Published Yesterday

2yrs ago #emptyhospitals Same Italian Hospital Footage Shown 4 Different Times 3 Locations Covid-19 Pandemic

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W9Gqj8byZ8s


English Rose YT Channel



Sky News did a report on 20 March, 2020, featuring footage of a hospital in Bergamo, Italy. CBS used the same footage on 25 & 26 March, while reporting on the situation in New York. 7 News used the same footage on 19 July, while reporting on the situation in Melbourne.


Sources:

Sky News, 20 March, 2020: https://youtu.be/_J60fQr0GWo

CBS This Morning, 25 March: https://youtu.be/3z-9Hm-R6Rw

CBS This Morning, 26 March: https://cbsn.ws/38mfau3

7 News Melbourne, 19 July, 2020: https://bit.ly/394940o

( archive: https://archive.is/XNm22)


Keywords
