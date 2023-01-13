2yrs ago #emptyhospitals Same Italian Hospital Footage Shown 4 Different Times 3 Locations Covid-19 Pandemic



Sky News did a report on 20 March, 2020, featuring footage of a hospital in Bergamo, Italy. CBS used the same footage on 25 & 26 March, while reporting on the situation in New York. 7 News used the same footage on 19 July, while reporting on the situation in Melbourne.





