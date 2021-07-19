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Gavin Wax: New York-Based Conservative Political Commentator and Columnist
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10 views • July 19, 2021
On this episode of the Resistance Library Podcast, Sam Jacobs interviews Gavin Wax. Gavin Wax occupies a list of positions in grassroots Republican organizations about a mile long. Perhaps most notably, he is the president of the oldest and largest Young Republican Club in America, the New York Young Republican Club. We spoke to Gavin about how to win the youth vote without pandering, why cultural conservatism still matters, Northeast Republicanism and the mayoral campaign of Curtis Sliwa.
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment apparel at https://libertasbella.com/.
Gavin Wax Links:
Gavin Wax: https://www.gavinwax.com/
@GavinWax | Twitter: https://twitter.com/GavinWax?s=20
@GavinWax | Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gavinwax/?hl=en
Helpful Links:
Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment apparel at https://libertasbella.com/.
Gavin Wax Links:
Gavin Wax: https://www.gavinwax.com/
@GavinWax | Twitter: https://twitter.com/GavinWax?s=20
@GavinWax | Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gavinwax/?hl=en
Helpful Links:
Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
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