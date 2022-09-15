ΑΔΙΑΜΦΙΣΒΗΤΗΤΕΣ ΑΠΟΔΕΙΞΕΙΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΙΣ ΒΛΑΒΕΣ ΑΓΓΕΙΩΝ ΚΑΙ ΟΡΓΑΝΩΝ ΑΠΟ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑ mRNA 💥

https://doctors4covidethics.org/vascular-and-organ-damage-induced-by-mrna-vaccines-irrefutable-proof-of-causality/

Αυτό το άρθρο συνοψίζει τις αποδείξεις από πειραματικές μελέτες και από νεκροψίες ασθενών που απεβίωσαν μετά τον εμβολιασμό. Τα συλλογικά ευρήματα καταδεικνύουν ότι:

1. Τα εμβόλια mRNA δεν παραμένουν στο σημείο της ένεσης, αλλά ταξιδεύουν σε όλο το σώμα και συσσωρεύονται σε διάφορα όργανα,

2. Τα εμβόλια COVID τεχνολογίας mRNA προκαλούν μακροχρόνια έκφραση της πρωτεΐνης ακίδας SARS-CoV-2 σε πολλά όργανα,

3. Η επαγόμενη από το εμβόλιο έκφραση της πρωτεΐνης ακίδας προκαλεί φλεγμονή παρόμοια με αυτοάνοσα νοσήματα,

4 Η φλεγμονή που προκαλείται από το εμβόλιο μπορεί να προκαλέσει σοβαρή βλάβη οργάνων, ειδικά στα αγγεία, μερικές φορές με θανατηφόρο αποτέλεσμα.

Τα πορίσματα που παρουσιάζονται καταδεικνύουν ξεκάθαρα μια αλυσίδα αιτιότητας από την ένεση του εμβολίου σε:

- ταχεία διανομή του εμβολίου μέσω της κυκλοφορίας του αίματος,

- ευρέως διαδεδομένη έκφραση πρωτεΐνης ακίδας, εμφανώς στα αιμοφόρα αγγεία και

- φλεγμονή που μοιάζει με αυτοάνοσο και βλάβη οργάνων.

Συνολικά, αυτά τα εμβόλια δεν μπορούν πλέον να θεωρηθούν πειραματικά - το «πείραμα» είχε ως αποτέλεσμα την καταστροφή που πολλοί γιατροί και επιστήμονες είχαν προβλέψει εξαρχής [17]. Ο εμβολιασμός πρέπει να διακοπεί και όλες οι εγκρίσεις και εξουσιοδοτήσεις χρήσης τους πρέπει να ανακληθούν.

