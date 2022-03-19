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Nanopartículas de óxido de hierro superparamagnéticas SPIONS -- SuperParaMagnetic iron oxide NanoParticles SPIONS
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123 views • March 19, 2022
Estos se encuentran en sus medicamentos, vitaminas y ahora en los alimentos.
These are found in your drugs, vitamins, and now food
Y dicen que pueden obligarlos a hacer lo que quieran cuando están dentro de tu cuerpo
And thay say they can made them do what ever they want when inside your body
These are found in your drugs, vitamins, and now food
Y dicen que pueden obligarlos a hacer lo que quieran cuando están dentro de tu cuerpo
And thay say they can made them do what ever they want when inside your body
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