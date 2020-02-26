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Possible FEMA Drill For A Mass Casualty "Event" For Ravenna Nebraska 3/3/20
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189 views • February 26, 2020
The news reporter in this video alerts us that FEMA employees have been called to action for this event. Also stated, there is an unprecedented "three agency" force required for the "mass casualty" drill in Ravenna Nebraska. Drill also involves training for forced vaccinations of a benign substance into people.
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