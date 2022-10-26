Create New Account
Healthy Holidays & Food Combining - Dr. Group & The Health Ranger
CrazyPablo
Published a month ago |

Link to the entire video - https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=wPXV4znpW2g&list=WL&index=18&t=1s

_

Dr. Pickering has a interview video with Dr. Mercola on his youtube channel that he posted after they removed Dr. Mercolas channel several months ago. Dr. Pickering also has a interview with the Crrow777 podcast about food combining. Dr. Pickering's website is ( www.combinewhenyoudine.com )

__

(Mp3 Download) Food Combining - Dr. Wayne Pickering Crrow Podcast -
https://www.crrow777radio.com/322-food-combining-what-how-to-eat-unless-you-are-tired-of-living-free/
__
Dr. Pickering & Dr. Mercola - Food Combining -  https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=gJpkQQc_1qM

__

Dr. Berg, Herbalist Kareem & Dr. Robert Morse also have videos about food combining that i found to be immensely helpful with my health conditions. Herbalist Kareem's youtube channel has been erased recently -

https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCF_G4G-T8Lgf1L1lnrQF02Q
__
Herbalist Kareem's Website -

https://4cyclesoflife.com/health/

__

Food Combining - Dr. Robert Morse -


https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=cDjeZnebThQ&t=103s
__
  Food Combining - Dr. Eric Berg -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=wkPPUYOW8HE

__

Food Combination Chart -
https://archive.ph/63g47
__
Fruit Combination Chart -
https://archive.ph/Q6CQm

__

Sodium Levels Chart - 

https://archive.ph/kTk1w

__



( I am not financially affiliated with any website, organization, internet based business or paid or rewarded to promote or distribute any information, product or service. )

For Educational Purposes Only, Not Medical Advice. Please Consult A Licensed Physician.

