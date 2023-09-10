What is 'Mainline' Work in Welding?
14 views
•
Published 21 hours ago
•
Most new welders will spend time in the 'minor leagues' before they get called up to The Show.
Keywords
welding instructionwelding tips and tricksgerald w bristerpipeline welderwelding schoolmainline weldingmainline welder
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos