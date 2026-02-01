Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED (December 22, 2025)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MONDAY UNFILTERED:
-Tucker Qatarlson goes full Jihadist at AmFest
-Byron Donalds, Tulsi Gabbard respond with truth about Sharia Law
-Islam/Jihad expert Clare Lopez joins the show to analyze
-Vivek says all Americans are the same. Uh-oh.
-Fulton County, GA proves 2020 election was stolen
-Columbus Mayor/Police Chief aiding breaking of federal law
