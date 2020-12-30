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Bottled Water Brands Treated with Pursanova Technology
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53 views • December 30, 2020
This test was done by one of our customers. He decided to test several bottle water brand. One bottle of the same brand is as is, and the other bottle of the same is treated with PursaCreek & PursaFusion [pursanova.com] Sticks. He then introduce both the treated & untreated to several dogs. See for yourself which water the dogs will choose?
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