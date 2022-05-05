© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Basic, Quick Guide to Using a Foodsaver Vacuum Sealer for Food Storage
Follow
2
Share
Report
167 views • May 05, 2022
Have you joined the 30 Day Pantry Challenge? It starts February 01, 2020 - join up now and get on the waitlist! But you can join in at any time as it is a self-directed challenge!
https://www.subscribepage.com/30daypa...
We walk you through creating a pantry that your family will love eating from because you stock what you eat and eat what you stock, and learn how to do it safely along the way! This is a course you can join in at any time.
This is a quick, basic guide on how to use your Foodsaver (or most any vacuum sealer) and the Foodsaver jar attachments to help preserve food for your pantry.
One thing I neglected to mention in the video is most vacuum sealers have a liquid function that you need to use if you are using liquids. Otherwise, freeze inside a zip-top bag, insert into your vacuum sealer bag and vacuum seal.
And be sure to visit my partner in the 30 Day Food Challenge - Shelle @ https://rockinwhomestead.com/
📖 My Books 📖
Dehydrating Basics: FAQ's, Tips, and Tricks:
https://shop.thepurposefulpantry.com/...
30 Day Pantry Challenge:
https://shop.thepurposefulpantry.com/...
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
☼ I N M Y K I T C H E N ☼
Amazon affiliate: I may receive a small commission on a purchase made through this link, at no cost to you. Prices subject to change.
• FoodSaver vacuum (my style has been discontinued, so here is an equivalent: https://amzn.to/2oYoxZf
• Foodsaver 1 QT Vaccum sealer bags https://amzn.to/30TmtDR
• Wide Mouth & Regular Mouth jar attachments: https://amzn.to/2Ie2zOu
• Handheld Vacuum Sealer https://amzn.to/2E9CXOL
• Pint & a half Canning Jars https://amzn.to/2EaXpyE
• Jar Lids: https://amzn.to/2Ofmsmz
• Excalibur Dehydrator: https://amzn.to/2X4q8N5
• Nutri-Ninja to grind powders: https://amzn.to/325OYOo
◄ A L L T H E M E R C H ►
Canning Shirts @ Amazon :https://amzn.to/2JyY0gl
Canning Shirts, mugs, and more @ TeePublic: https://www.teepublic.com/user/thepur...
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
◄ L E T S C H A T ►
Stock Your Pantry: https://www.facebook.com/groups/stock...
Dehydrating Tips & Tricks
https://www.facebook.com/groups/dehyd...
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
♥ C O N N E C T W I T H M E ♥
WEBSITE: https://thepurposefulpantry.com
INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/thepurposefulpa...
FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/thepurposefulpan...
PINTEREST: https:://pinterest.com/thepurposefulpantry
EMAIL thepurposefulpantry at gmail dot com
MAILING ADDRESS: I love letters and will always write back!
The Purposeful Pantry • 3000 Custer Rd. Ste. 270 #149 • Plano, TX 75075
#foodsaver #vacuumsealing #30daypantrychallenge
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Purposeful Pantry
https://www.youtube.com/c/ThePurposefulPantry/videos
https://www.subscribepage.com/30daypa...
We walk you through creating a pantry that your family will love eating from because you stock what you eat and eat what you stock, and learn how to do it safely along the way! This is a course you can join in at any time.
This is a quick, basic guide on how to use your Foodsaver (or most any vacuum sealer) and the Foodsaver jar attachments to help preserve food for your pantry.
One thing I neglected to mention in the video is most vacuum sealers have a liquid function that you need to use if you are using liquids. Otherwise, freeze inside a zip-top bag, insert into your vacuum sealer bag and vacuum seal.
And be sure to visit my partner in the 30 Day Food Challenge - Shelle @ https://rockinwhomestead.com/
📖 My Books 📖
Dehydrating Basics: FAQ's, Tips, and Tricks:
https://shop.thepurposefulpantry.com/...
30 Day Pantry Challenge:
https://shop.thepurposefulpantry.com/...
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
☼ I N M Y K I T C H E N ☼
Amazon affiliate: I may receive a small commission on a purchase made through this link, at no cost to you. Prices subject to change.
• FoodSaver vacuum (my style has been discontinued, so here is an equivalent: https://amzn.to/2oYoxZf
• Foodsaver 1 QT Vaccum sealer bags https://amzn.to/30TmtDR
• Wide Mouth & Regular Mouth jar attachments: https://amzn.to/2Ie2zOu
• Handheld Vacuum Sealer https://amzn.to/2E9CXOL
• Pint & a half Canning Jars https://amzn.to/2EaXpyE
• Jar Lids: https://amzn.to/2Ofmsmz
• Excalibur Dehydrator: https://amzn.to/2X4q8N5
• Nutri-Ninja to grind powders: https://amzn.to/325OYOo
◄ A L L T H E M E R C H ►
Canning Shirts @ Amazon :https://amzn.to/2JyY0gl
Canning Shirts, mugs, and more @ TeePublic: https://www.teepublic.com/user/thepur...
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
◄ L E T S C H A T ►
Stock Your Pantry: https://www.facebook.com/groups/stock...
Dehydrating Tips & Tricks
https://www.facebook.com/groups/dehyd...
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
♥ C O N N E C T W I T H M E ♥
WEBSITE: https://thepurposefulpantry.com
INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/thepurposefulpa...
FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/thepurposefulpan...
PINTEREST: https:://pinterest.com/thepurposefulpantry
EMAIL thepurposefulpantry at gmail dot com
MAILING ADDRESS: I love letters and will always write back!
The Purposeful Pantry • 3000 Custer Rd. Ste. 270 #149 • Plano, TX 75075
#foodsaver #vacuumsealing #30daypantrychallenge
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Purposeful Pantry
https://www.youtube.com/c/ThePurposefulPantry/videos
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.