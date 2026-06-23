They throw away money to program the AI from their perch of being labelled "reputable" by those programming the AI. It's a total #psyop Look at the unasked for description they gave me when I asked about Tommy Robinson vs Zorhan Mandami

Is AI truly neutral, or is it a weaponized tool for narrative control? From the mandatory labels attached to specific activists to the sterile, protected status of others, it’s clear: the "machine" is being trained to think—and hate—exactly like the people who built it.

I’m breaking down why tech oligarchs are obsessed with training AI on "toxic waste" media, how they’ve turned the internet into an ideological meat grinder, and why the current labeling system is designed to silence dissent. If you think you're getting "just the facts" from these AI models, you’re being played.

Wake up to the digital panopticon. Like, subscribe, and share if you see through the act.

#AIBias #BigTech #Truth #DigitalControl #Algorithm #PoliticalCommentary #FreeSpeech #TechTyranny