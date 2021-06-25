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New Day - Distant Haze (Official Lyric Video)
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0 view • June 25, 2021
New Day is a song that I wrote coming out of a difficult time in life. It was a time where nothing really made sense. I had the desire to understand what had happened to me, and tried to analyze everything. Doing so brought me back into that confused state, so I decided it was best to just move forward. The song has a personal spiritual meaning to me, but I wrote it so that anyone could get a positive message from it. (Zach)
New Day Lyrics
Enamored by the smoke and mirrors
You've found yourself misguided
Cold, alone, and in the dark
Without warning, oh so scared
If you cannot seem to find the will to move on
I understand, know that you're not alone
Try not to look back or you might get caught in the past
Keep your focus on where you are headed
And if you stumble, fall, get knocked down, stressed or overwhelmed
Know that there's a light at the end of this tunnel, the light of a brand new day
At times it's hard to see the forest for the trees
Hard to see past all the suffering
And if it seems there's no wind left in your sails
Redirect your course and youll find
Fighting the wind left you stranded in open waters
Now that you('ve) turned it will carry you home
Try not to look back or you might get caught in the past
Keep your focus on where you are headed
And if you stumble, fall, get knocked down, stressed or overwhelmed
Know that there's a light at the end of this tunnel, the light of a brand new day
If you cannot seem to find the will to move on
I understand, know that you're not alone
Don't lose hope, don't give up now
Though thunder is roaring loudly
Go through the eye of the storm
Soon now you will reach the shore
Try not to look back or you might get caught in the past
Keep your focus on where you are headed
And if you stumble, fall, get knocked down, stressed or overwhelmed
Know that there's a light at the end of this tunnel, the light of a brand new day
New Day Lyrics
Enamored by the smoke and mirrors
You've found yourself misguided
Cold, alone, and in the dark
Without warning, oh so scared
If you cannot seem to find the will to move on
I understand, know that you're not alone
Try not to look back or you might get caught in the past
Keep your focus on where you are headed
And if you stumble, fall, get knocked down, stressed or overwhelmed
Know that there's a light at the end of this tunnel, the light of a brand new day
At times it's hard to see the forest for the trees
Hard to see past all the suffering
And if it seems there's no wind left in your sails
Redirect your course and youll find
Fighting the wind left you stranded in open waters
Now that you('ve) turned it will carry you home
Try not to look back or you might get caught in the past
Keep your focus on where you are headed
And if you stumble, fall, get knocked down, stressed or overwhelmed
Know that there's a light at the end of this tunnel, the light of a brand new day
If you cannot seem to find the will to move on
I understand, know that you're not alone
Don't lose hope, don't give up now
Though thunder is roaring loudly
Go through the eye of the storm
Soon now you will reach the shore
Try not to look back or you might get caught in the past
Keep your focus on where you are headed
And if you stumble, fall, get knocked down, stressed or overwhelmed
Know that there's a light at the end of this tunnel, the light of a brand new day
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