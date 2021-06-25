New Day - Distant Haze (Official Lyric Video)

New Day is a song that I wrote coming out of a difficult time in life. It was a time where nothing really made sense. I had the desire to understand what had happened to me, and tried to analyze everything. Doing so brought me back into that confused state, so I decided it was best to just move forward. The song has a personal spiritual meaning to me, but I wrote it so that anyone could get a positive message from it. (Zach)



New Day Lyrics



Enamored by the smoke and mirrors

You've found yourself misguided

Cold, alone, and in the dark

Without warning, oh so scared



If you cannot seem to find the will to move on

I understand, know that you're not alone



Try not to look back or you might get caught in the past

Keep your focus on where you are headed

And if you stumble, fall, get knocked down, stressed or overwhelmed

Know that there's a light at the end of this tunnel, the light of a brand new day



At times it's hard to see the forest for the trees

Hard to see past all the suffering

And if it seems there's no wind left in your sails

Redirect your course and youll find



Fighting the wind left you stranded in open waters

Now that you('ve) turned it will carry you home



Try not to look back or you might get caught in the past

Keep your focus on where you are headed

And if you stumble, fall, get knocked down, stressed or overwhelmed

Know that there's a light at the end of this tunnel, the light of a brand new day



If you cannot seem to find the will to move on

I understand, know that you're not alone



Don't lose hope, don't give up now

Though thunder is roaring loudly

Go through the eye of the storm

Soon now you will reach the shore



Try not to look back or you might get caught in the past

Keep your focus on where you are headed

And if you stumble, fall, get knocked down, stressed or overwhelmed

Know that there's a light at the end of this tunnel, the light of a brand new day