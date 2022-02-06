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STANDARD HOTEL Q DECODE! TICK TICK BOOM! TOM HANKS! OBAMA! WENDY! SCHIFF!
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322 views • February 06, 2022
Their is said to be an underground tunnel directly from the Long Beach Harbor directly to the Standard Hotel, per Tore says years ago. It is said, it's a major location for their sick practices. As such, I would think there is a major DUMB underneath it, many levels deep, just like under the Guggenheim Museum. Consequently, I would imagine Tick, Tick, Boom would mean the Alliance will be blowin' her up with a Rod of God or other means which will completely destroy it, like other DUMBs. harrier
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