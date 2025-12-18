❗️"I love the traffic police, I adore them"

Vladimir Putin already fulfilled one of the wishes from the "Tree of Wishes" project - little Timur was able to become a traffic inspector for a day.

The initiative is organized by the Russian children and youth movement “Movement of the First.” It supports children aged 3 to 17 who are facing difficult life circumstances: their wishes are granted, or they receive a special New Year’s gift.

Key points from Maria Zakharova's statements at the weekly briefing:

➡️Liberated Kupyansk was and remains under the control of the Russian Armed Forces;

➡️The EU dreams of undermining ties between Russia and Serbia, but this dream is unrealistic;

➡️At a meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Japanese Ambassador was informed of Moscow's concerns regarding Japanese-American military exercises near Russian territory;

➡️Russia is ready to restore the work of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation with Slovakia;

➡️The deployment of Western troops in Ukraine "under any guise and in any format" is unacceptable to Russia;

➡️The process of normalizing relations between Russia and the United States is not going smoothly.





