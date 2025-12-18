© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️"I love the traffic police, I adore them"
Vladimir Putin already fulfilled one of the wishes from the "Tree of Wishes" project - little Timur was able to become a traffic inspector for a day.
The initiative is organized by the Russian children and youth movement “Movement of the First.” It supports children aged 3 to 17 who are facing difficult life circumstances: their wishes are granted, or they receive a special New Year’s gift.
Cynthia... if interested here's the video from a few weeks ago when Putin picked the 'wishes' from the Christmas tree.
https://www.brighteon.com/6971f74c-8ed8-4286-b7b7-ac4083bc80df
Adding:
Key points from Maria Zakharova's statements at the weekly briefing:
➡️Liberated Kupyansk was and remains under the control of the Russian Armed Forces;
➡️The EU dreams of undermining ties between Russia and Serbia, but this dream is unrealistic;
➡️At a meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Japanese Ambassador was informed of Moscow's concerns regarding Japanese-American military exercises near Russian territory;
➡️Russia is ready to restore the work of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation with Slovakia;
➡️The deployment of Western troops in Ukraine "under any guise and in any format" is unacceptable to Russia;
➡️The process of normalizing relations between Russia and the United States is not going smoothly.