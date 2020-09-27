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[PODCAST] #409: The Mastermind Alliance
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8 views • September 27, 2020
We end this monthly theme with a roundtable discussion on perhaps one of the most powerful tools of highly successful people for over a century: the mastermind group
Participants include Nathan Fraser (livefreefm.com), Darrell Becker (voluntaryvisions.com), Drew Sample (samplehour.com) and Brett Veinotte. Visit Nathan's Free Market Squad and join his mailing list to get a cheat sheet for today's discussion: freemarketsquad.com
Covered:
1) Inspired by Napoleon Hill and his books.
2) We are not a "secret society". But privacy is important.
3) Collective intelligence to overcome problems.
4) The Elements of Mastermind Session
School Sucks Project is a podcast, You Tube and online community promoting learner-driven education and deconstructing indoctrination.
Download MP3: http://schoolsucksproject.com/podcast-409
Support Us: http://schoolsucksproject.com/av/
Bitcoin: 1KhwY836cfSGCK5aaGFv8Q7PHMgghFJn1U
Participants include Nathan Fraser (livefreefm.com), Darrell Becker (voluntaryvisions.com), Drew Sample (samplehour.com) and Brett Veinotte. Visit Nathan's Free Market Squad and join his mailing list to get a cheat sheet for today's discussion: freemarketsquad.com
Covered:
1) Inspired by Napoleon Hill and his books.
2) We are not a "secret society". But privacy is important.
3) Collective intelligence to overcome problems.
4) The Elements of Mastermind Session
School Sucks Project is a podcast, You Tube and online community promoting learner-driven education and deconstructing indoctrination.
Download MP3: http://schoolsucksproject.com/podcast-409
Support Us: http://schoolsucksproject.com/av/
Bitcoin: 1KhwY836cfSGCK5aaGFv8Q7PHMgghFJn1U
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