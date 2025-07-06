P.3c JK’s HOSPITALISATION in Joondalup Health Campus; moved to the wards, struggling with pain MVI_4768,70-1bmerged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Alas, for 2 weeks JK has weakened and deteriorated since her awful experience at Royal Perth Hospital, where, after 5½ days she was discharged into my care, in a completely unfit state. We agreed, only because she was going downhill in hospital, with shared rooms, no sleep, and little and inadequate wound dressing care. It culminated on Wednesday with her being unable to stand from her recliner chair, meaning toileting was impossible. Two ambulance crews and 5 paramedics, with assistance from me and our daughter, after midnight, got her from the lounge onto a stretcher near the front door, giving JK considerable pain and distress. However, hats off to the skill of the paramedics, THANK YOU. JK refused to go to Royal Perth Hospital again, and elected Joondalup. The ambience and care at Joondalup have been far superior than RPH, so far, with lovely staff who are trying to help JK through this crisis. We are hoping, of course, that this spirit continues.