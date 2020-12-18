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President Trump and the 'alternate electors' explained
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67 views • December 18, 2020
Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs comments on the talk of 'alternate electors' that's circulated in the weeks following the 2020 election, and other options the president's legal team has to turn around results in their favor, and reminds viewers about the instance in 2017 when Democrats objected to President Trump's electors.
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