When Ben Stops, Judah Begins: A Major Changing of the Guard in the Earth
Ark of Grace Ministries
Published 14 hours ago

Join Amanda as she dives into the significance of Big Ben stopping and what it means. Also, get your questions ready for Andrew Sorchini who will join the broadcast for the last 20 minutes! Tune in May 13 at 4pm ET!

