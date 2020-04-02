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Be Careful What you pray for!
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5 views • April 02, 2020
Of all God’s promises to Christians, "ask and it shall be given” seems to be the most popular promise in Jesus’ message. Everyone wants to know how to obtain God's promises, but they feel cheated if they ask and don't receive what they're looking for. This audio sermon on Jesus and his teachings looks especially at the assumption that a prayer for Christian ministry must be the kind of prayer that God would answer. But even there, we need to learn how to pray correctly.
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