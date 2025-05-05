SCOTUS: Landmark Court Case On Church & State. Catholic Charter School Receiving Government Funds. Supreme Court's conservatives lean toward allowing country's first religious public charter school. Oklahoma's Republican attorney general says the proposal to launch a Catholic virtual charter school violates the Constitution's First Amendment. Conservative members of the Supreme Court on Wednesday leaned toward allowing Oklahoma to approve the first-ever religious public charter school in a case that could weaken the separation of church and state.





While several conservative justices expressed support for the school's arguments, Chief Justice John Roberts emerged during the more than two-hour argument as a potentially decisive vote.





The Supreme Court Seems to Think the Separation of Church and State Is Anti-Catholic Bigotry. During oral arguments on Wednesday in one of the biggest religion cases in generations, it became clear that the Supreme Court appears all but certain to compel Oklahoma to establish and fund a Catholic charter school, opening the floodgates to mandatory taxpayer support for religious education across the country. Indeed, the Republican-appointed justices took turns accusing the state of engaging in unconstitutional discrimination against religion by declining to admit a church-run academy into its public school system. Their position, if adopted, would transform U.S. public education, striking down restrictions on religious charter schools enshrined in federal statute as well as the laws of 46 states and the District of Columbia. It would bury what remains of church–state separation, forcing every American to subsidize the indoctrination of children into faiths they may not share. And it would further enfeeble secular public education, diverting billions of dollars away from inclusive public schools toward religious academies that openly discriminate against those outside their faith.





The conservative justices, however, did not sound concerned about any of these extreme consequences. If anything, they appeared eager to accelerate them—casting the long-standing nationwide ban on sectarian charter schools as an egregious form of anti-religious bigotry. This Supreme Court has evidently sunk so deep into the mindset of conservative grievance that it now feels victimized by the very concept of public secularism.





Trump reacts to Joe Rogan's warning about becoming 'monsters' over deportations, no due process





Trump administration in talks with Rwanda to take deportees from U.S.





More than 1,100 illegal immigrants arrested in Operation Tidal Wave, state & federal officials say





Trump's deportation campaign is capitalizing on a key hallmark: Speed





Historic and controversial changes at breakneck speed: Inside Trump’s first 100 days





Trump turns civil rights upside down in ‘biggest rollback’ since Reconstruction. The government under President Donald Trump is bending the arc of US history in a new direction, away from the civil rights focus of the past 60 plus years.





North Korea and Russia Cement Ties With First Road Bridge. The two countries have vowed to expand bilateral relations after North Korea sent troops and weapons in support of Russia’s war against Ukraine.





Massive power outage in Spain and Portugal leaves thousands stranded and millions without light. An unprecedented blackout brought much of Spain and Portugal to a standstill Monday, stranding thousands of train passengers and leaving millions of people without phone and internet coverage and access to cash from ATMs across the Iberian Peninsula.





China issues 2 warnings about US travel to its citizens, urging ‘caution’ Tourism ministry advises travellers to ‘assess risks’ while education ministry tells students to ‘conduct risk safety assessments’





US bans romantic and sexual relationships with Chinese citizens for government employees in China. Former US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns implemented the policy before President Trump took office





