“All ETs Have Left, there are No Alien UFOs Here” Dolly Claims – Part 4 of 5

Part 4 of 5. Our world’s magnetic sphere has reduced by 40% in the past 50 years, according to Dolly and Suspicious Observers YouTube channel. Dolly says in 38,000 – 48,000 years the Andromeda galaxy will collide and destroy all life in our Milky Way galaxy. Brian doesn’t believe this. Here is a link:

https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/hubble/science/milky-way-collide.html

It says:

NASA's Hubble Shows Milky Way is Destined for Head-On Collision

NASA astronomers announced Thursday they can now predict with certainty the next major cosmic event to affect our galaxy, sun, and solar system: the titanic collision of our Milky Way galaxy with the neighboring Andromeda galaxy.

The Milky Way is destined to get a major makeover during the encounter, which is predicted to happen four billion years from now. It is likely the sun will be flung into a new region of our galaxy, but our Earth and solar system are in no danger of being destroyed.

Dolly recommended the NASA website but she doesn't trust it. I asked Dolly about the NASA statement and she emailed:

Brian. Their time frame is a lie. I trust two scientists at NASA. They cannot speak out or the consequences will be dire. Listen to what I said. TWO scientists.

PS. They only admit to the fact it's coming. In their political agenda.

5:20 Global warming is not true. At least we agree on that.

She spoke at length with Dr. Edgar Mitchell since she was 14 in 1972 because her father worked with him and Mitchell was a friend of the family. 9:20 Dolly says that she heard Dr. Edgar Mitchell talking to her father about his belief that the world was coming to and end soon by a Coronal Mass Ejection but he kept it secret.

11:30 UFO motherships.

14:00 Dolly says that since all ETs have left, there are no alien UFOs here. The ones people see are ours but the man made UFOs can’t go beyond the earth’s atmosphere. Brian doesn’t believe this.

17:00 Dolly says MUFON confirms that since 2019 there has been a big decrease in UFO sightings. The ETs have left since 2018 but in 2021 some came back briefly to pick people up to save them. Brian doesn’t believe this.

Dolly Safran's YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@dollysafran9107

Please download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word. There's no copyright issue.

Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos! https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe

MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07

My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent

Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio