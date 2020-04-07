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81 Four-City Safe Zones & Dates of Deployment
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29 views • April 07, 2020
The four city safe zones and the dates the 5G will be deployed
Dana youtube channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBizESL5Wcvcxs2eB6h0txQ
FEMA ex-employee warning
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eqTRRm_ffog
Music by Twisterium licensed to Linda Manuel June 2019
Dana youtube channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBizESL5Wcvcxs2eB6h0txQ
FEMA ex-employee warning
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eqTRRm_ffog
Music by Twisterium licensed to Linda Manuel June 2019
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