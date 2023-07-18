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Magna Carta - The Ugly Truth
America at War
America at War
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84 views • July 18, 2023

From here, the founders of America eliminated your Natural Right to LAND!


Those guys we always praised for creating the founding documents just enslaved you

Life, Liberty, and LAND are "Natural Rights" throughout history
I even object to the word "Liberty" because that is NOT "Freedom"
Liberty is what a sailor gets on the weekend, yet he is not free

Read John Locke on the rights to life, liberty, and property of ourselves and others (1689)

You see... we were all scammed out of the inherent right to the Earth we were born on

We traded the right to land for "the pursuit of happiness" (As a landless serf)

And now the criminals want to tighten the screws on you, make everyone (except them) into property free renters, who own nothing and have no right to ANYTHING... unless they have the coin for a subscription anyway.

And somehow we let that slide?
It's exactly how the demons got us pinned down now!
They stole all of your lands, left you a homeless serf under their thumb, with no land, dependent on them

And your corporate "government" owns most of it. Don't they work for YOU? Or is it the other way nowadays?

Keywords
constitutioncrimepolicegovernmentlawlandcorporationcourtsproperty
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