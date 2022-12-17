Tw!tter Files: Part 6

Musk Exposes FBI Ties

* Bureau was telling Tw!tter what to censor; even policed jokes and satirical accounts.

* Tw!tter was in bed with the FBI, following its lead.

* FBI treated Tw!tter as a subsidiary — and as its own propaganda tool.

* Musk wasn’t kidding when he said he bought a crime scene, not a company.





Jesse Watters Primetime | 16 December 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6317370577112

