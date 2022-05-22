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Hypostasis of the Archons The Most Powerful of All Ancient Beings! [19.05.2022]
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202 views • May 22, 2022
For over 6,000 years humanity has not been alone. Inserting themselves into positions of power and using subtle means of manipulation, off-planet rulers (the Archons) have been guiding our history for their own gain. Their greatest fear is that we wake up and wrest control away from them by taking responsibility for ourselves. Jay Weidner reveals who these Archons are, how they retain power and what we can do to escape the Archon trap in this interview with George Noory.
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"WHAT KIND OF TV SHOWS DOES GAIA HAVE?" - https://www.gaia.com/phenomena_tv - follow the link to explore over 8,000+ Videos: Original Series, Films, Documentaries and Yoga Classes
Courtesy of Gaia - https://bit.ly/Beyond_Belief_George_N... - Join George Noory, from Coast to Coast AM, each week, as we explore the amazing and unusual world we live in -
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Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
494K subscribers
https://youtu.be/MZN4JMpqPFs
https://www.youtube.com/c/ZoharStarGateAncientDiscoveries
"WHAT IS GAIA?" - https://www.gaia.com/phenomena_mag - follow the link to explore the largest resource of consciousness expanding video library in the world, featuring Topics that Go Beyond the Mainstream Media
"WHAT KIND OF MOVIES DOES GAIA HAVE?" - https://www.gaia.com/phenomena_films - follow the link to fuel your spiritual conscious evolution with spiritual films and documentaries on Gaia
"WHAT KIND OF TV SHOWS DOES GAIA HAVE?" - https://www.gaia.com/phenomena_tv - follow the link to explore over 8,000+ Videos: Original Series, Films, Documentaries and Yoga Classes
Courtesy of Gaia - https://bit.ly/Beyond_Belief_George_N... - Join George Noory, from Coast to Coast AM, each week, as we explore the amazing and unusual world we live in -
16,431 views Premiered 20 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
494K subscribers
https://youtu.be/MZN4JMpqPFs
https://www.youtube.com/c/ZoharStarGateAncientDiscoveries
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